Photos show devastation of intense California storms, with another on the way

An already storm-battered California is bracing for an additional deluge of moisture as another atmospheric river this week threatens more deadly flooding.

The state has been pummelled by widespread flooding and towering amounts of snow this winter, and photos show just how much havoc has been caused by the unrelenting weather.

View image in full screen In an aerial view, workers make emergency repairs to a road that was washed out by heavy rains on March 10, 2023, in Soquel, Calif. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

View image in full screen This aerial photograph shows train cars, vehicles and homes in floodwaters in Pajaro, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

Now, more than 18 million people are under flood alerts that cover much of the state, including major cities like Oakland, Fresno, Sacramento and San Francisco.

Late last week, intense rainfall caused widespread flooding and mudslides, prompting evacuations and road closures.

SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: California was hit by another #AtmosphericRiver this weekend, as another one gets ready to come on shore this week. Water vapor imagery from @NOAA's #GOES18🛰️ shows the atmospheric river from March 10-13, with the deepest moisture appearing dark green. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QoO7iUshoh — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) March 13, 2023

A breached levee in northern California Saturday forced thousands to evacuate and, according to The Associated Press, more than 200 residents had to be pulled from floodwaters after they refused to leave.

“We were hoping to avoid and prevent this situation, but the worst case scenario has arrived with the Pajaro River overtopping and levee breaching at about midnight,” wrote Luis Alejo, chair of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, on Twitter.

As Chair of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, my heart hurts tonight for the residents of Pajaro. We were hoping to avoid and prevent this situation, but the worst case scenario has arrived with the Pajaro River overtopping and levee breaching at about midnight. pic.twitter.com/LnwCPpKHJj — Luis Alejo⚖️ (@SupervisorAlejo) March 11, 2023

The weekend’s storm marked the state’s 10th atmospheric river of the winter, storms that have brought enormous amounts of rain and snow to the state and helped lessen the drought conditions that had dragged on for three years. State reservoirs that had dipped to strikingly low levels are now well above the average for this time of year, prompting state officials to release water from dams to assist with flood control and make room for even more rain.

And while the moisture signals an end to the drought, it brings with it an increasing number of emergency situations and widespread damage.

The National Weather Service’s meteorologists have issued flood warnings and advisories, begging motorists to stay off deluged roadways.

View image in full screen An aerial view of a landslide on Highway 190 during heavy rain in Springville, Calif., on March 11, 2023. Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

View image in full screen Storm damage to California State Route 155 is seen on March 12, 2023 near Wofford Heights, Calif. David McNew / Getty Images

In San Francisco, an 85-foot (25.91 meter) eucalyptus tree fell onto the Trocadero Clubhouse early Saturday morning. The 1892 clubhouse, a San Francisco historical landmark, was left severely damaged, with part of the roof crushed and the inside flooded.

An approximately 85-foot eucalyptus tree fell onto the Trocadero Clubhouse in Sigmund Stern Grove early this morning, causing severe damage to the San Francisco Historical Landmark. Details here: https://t.co/VU4keLgtOs pic.twitter.com/nznQazcszE — San Francisco Recreation and Park Department (@RecParkSF) March 11, 2023

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared emergencies in 34 counties in recent weeks, and the Biden administration has promised more federal assistance to the hardest hit areas, approving a presidential disaster declaration last Friday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting an intensified bout of rain and snow beginning late Monday through Wednesday, with considerable flooding possible along the state’s central coast, San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys and the southern Sierra Nevada foothills into midweek.

CNN reports that many residents in central and northern California, worried about the forecasted storm’s ability to exacerbate flooding, are already crowding into emergency shelters.

View image in full screen In an aerial view, damaged homes and property that were hit by a flash flood on the Tule River are seen on March 10, 2023 in Springville, Calif. David McNew / Getty Images

Officials say they are now worried that parts of Monterey County could get cut off by flooding on the Salinas River. They’ve also warned that the incoming storm could complicate repairs to the breached levee.

This incoming storm will travel over areas already buried by heavy snowfall in the past weeks. Some mountain resorts have accumulated more than 600 inches of snow so far this season.

View image in full screen In an aerial view, snow covers roofs next to snowbanks piled up from new and past storms in the Sierra Nevada mountains, in the wake of an atmospheric river event, on March 12, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Mario Tama / Getty Images

The potential for rain on a melting snowpack increases the risk for prolonged flooding, forecasters say.

“Heavy rain and snowmelt may lead to renewed (more widespread) flooding from Monday to Tuesday, particularly in low elevations and shallow and warming snowpack areas,” the National Weather Service said.

— With files from The Associated Press