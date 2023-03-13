Menu

Video link
Headline link
U.S. News

Photos show devastation of intense California storms, with another on the way

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 4:00 pm
Click to play video: '‘Atmospheric river’ threatens California with more rain, snow'
‘Atmospheric river’ threatens California with more rain, snow
WATCH: Yet another atmospheric river threatens California with more rain, snow
An already storm-battered California is bracing for an additional deluge of moisture as another atmospheric river this week threatens more deadly flooding.

The state has been pummelled by widespread flooding and towering amounts of snow this winter, and photos show just how much havoc has been caused by the unrelenting weather.

In an aerial view, workers make emergency repairs to a road that was washed out heavy rains on March 10, 2023 in Soquel, Calif. View image in full screen
In an aerial view, workers make emergency repairs to a road that was washed out by heavy rains on March 10, 2023, in Soquel, Calif. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
This aerial photograph shows train cars, vehicles and homes in floodwaters in Pajaro, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2023. View image in full screen
This aerial photograph shows train cars, vehicles and homes in floodwaters in Pajaro, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

Now, more than 18 million people are under flood alerts that cover much of the state, including major cities like Oakland, Fresno, Sacramento and San Francisco.

Late last week, intense rainfall caused widespread flooding and mudslides, prompting evacuations and road closures.

A breached levee in northern California Saturday forced thousands to evacuate and, according to The Associated Press, more than 200 residents had to be pulled from floodwaters after they refused to leave.

“We were hoping to avoid and prevent this situation, but the worst case scenario has arrived with the Pajaro River overtopping and levee breaching at about midnight,” wrote Luis Alejo, chair of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, on Twitter.

The weekend’s storm marked the state’s 10th atmospheric river of the winter, storms that have brought enormous amounts of rain and snow to the state and helped lessen the drought conditions that had dragged on for three years. State reservoirs that had dipped to strikingly low levels are now well above the average for this time of year, prompting state officials to release water from dams to assist with flood control and make room for even more rain.

And while the moisture signals an end to the drought, it brings with it an increasing number of emergency situations and widespread damage.

The National Weather Service’s meteorologists have issued flood warnings and advisories, begging motorists to stay off deluged roadways.

An aerial view of landslide on Highway 190 during heavy rain in Springville, Calif., on March 11, 2023. View image in full screen
An aerial view of a landslide on Highway 190 during heavy rain in Springville, Calif., on March 11, 2023. Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Storm damage to California State Route 155 is seen on March 12, 2023 near Wofford Heights, Calif. View image in full screen
Storm damage to California State Route 155 is seen on March 12, 2023 near Wofford Heights, Calif. David McNew / Getty Images

In San Francisco, an 85-foot (25.91 meter) eucalyptus tree fell onto the Trocadero Clubhouse early Saturday morning. The 1892 clubhouse, a San Francisco historical landmark, was left severely damaged, with part of the roof crushed and the inside flooded.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared emergencies in 34 counties in recent weeks, and the Biden administration has promised more federal assistance to the hardest hit areas, approving a presidential disaster declaration last Friday.

Trending Now

The National Weather Service is forecasting an intensified bout of rain and snow beginning late Monday through Wednesday, with considerable flooding possible along the state’s central coast, San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys and the southern Sierra Nevada foothills into midweek.

CNN reports that many residents in central and northern California, worried about the forecasted storm’s ability to exacerbate flooding, are already crowding into emergency shelters.

In an aerial view, damaged homes and property that were hit by a flash flood on the Tule River are seen on March 10, 2023 in Springville, Calif. View image in full screen
In an aerial view, damaged homes and property that were hit by a flash flood on the Tule River are seen on March 10, 2023 in Springville, Calif. David McNew / Getty Images

Officials say they are now worried that parts of Monterey County could get cut off by flooding on the Salinas River. They’ve also warned that the incoming storm could complicate repairs to the breached levee.

This incoming storm will travel over areas already buried by heavy snowfall in the past weeks. Some mountain resorts have accumulated more than 600 inches of snow so far this season.

In an aerial view, snow covers roofs next to snowbanks piled up from new and past storms in the Sierra Nevada mountains, in the wake of an atmospheric river event, on March 12, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. View image in full screen
In an aerial view, snow covers roofs next to snowbanks piled up from new and past storms in the Sierra Nevada mountains, in the wake of an atmospheric river event, on March 12, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Mario Tama / Getty Images

The potential for rain on a melting snowpack increases the risk for prolonged flooding, forecasters say.

“Heavy rain and snowmelt may lead to renewed (more widespread) flooding from Monday to Tuesday, particularly in low elevations and shallow and warming snowpack areas,” the National Weather Service said.

Click to play video: 'California’s record snow traps people in homes'
California’s record snow traps people in homes

With files from The Associated Press

More on World
Atmospheric RiverCalifornia DroughtCalifornia WeatherCalifornia stormCalifornia floodingCalifornia State Of EmergencyCalifornia Atmospheric Rivercalifornia weather updatescalifornia snowpackcalifornia flooding photosphotos of california floodingphotos of california snow
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

