Crime

Youth arrested in robbery with pellet gun in Cobourg, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 2:33 pm
The Cobourg Police Service arrested a youth following an investigation into a robbery involving a pellet gun. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service arrested a youth following an investigation into a robbery involving a pellet gun. File
A youth faces weapons and robbery charges following an incident in Cobourg, Ont., earlier this month.

The Cobourg Police Service says on March 7 it received a report of a robbery that had occurred in the town on March 1.

Read more: Third youth arrested following robbery, attack on girl, Peterborough police say

Other than stating a pellet gun was used, no other details were provided on the incident.

A suspect was identified and an arrest was made. Police allege the suspect was also linked to two thefts from a business on D’Arcy Street in July 2022, unrelated to the robbery.

The youth from Cobourg was charged with robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent and two counts each of theft under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, and mischief that destroys or damages property.

The youth was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

