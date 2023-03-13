Youth arrested in robbery with pellet gun in Cobourg, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A youth faces weapons and robbery charges following an incident in Cobourg, Ont., earlier this month.

The Cobourg Police Service says on March 7 it received a report of a robbery that had occurred in the town on March 1.

Other than stating a pellet gun was used, no other details were provided on the incident.

A suspect was identified and an arrest was made. Police allege the suspect was also linked to two thefts from a business on D’Arcy Street in July 2022, unrelated to the robbery.

The youth from Cobourg was charged with robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent and two counts each of theft under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, and mischief that destroys or damages property.

The youth was released on an undertaking with a future court date.