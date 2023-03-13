3 drivers hospitalized after 3-car collision in Barrie’s south end

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie, Ont., police say a three-vehicle crash on County Road 27 led to three drivers being taken to hospital late last week.

On Friday, March 10 at 7:04 p.m., Barrie police responded to a report of a three-car crash on County Road 27 between Humber Street and Muirfield Drive.

From the investigation that followed, police say they believe that a southbound motor vehicle crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck a northbound sport utility vehicle (SUV).

At the same time, police say a third motor vehicle, which was travelling northbound and approaching the collision scene, struck one of the involved vehicles.

At the time of the crash, officers note the roads were snow-covered and it was snowing.

All three drivers were transported by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, however, one driver was later transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre, police say.

The collision was investigated by members of the Barrie Police Service traffic unit and the road remained closed for approximately six and half hours while the ongoing investigation was conducted.

The road has since reopened.