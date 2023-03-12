Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3 injured after vehicle, train collide in Severn, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 11:21 am
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people were injured near Orilla, Ont., on Saturday after a train and a vehicle collided, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers from its Orilla detachment were called to Highway 12 and Mount Saint Louis Road in Severn Township for the crash.

Paramedics were also sent to the scene.

Read more: Collision between train, vehicles in Brechin, Ont. leaves Kawartha Lakes man dead

“The motor vehicle entered the path of the train while the railway signals were engaged, causing the collision,” police said.

Trending Now

The three in the vehicle were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

More on Canada
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceTrain CollisionHighway 12Severn TownshipOrillaOntario train collisionMount Saint Louis Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers