3 injured after vehicle, train collide in Severn, Ont.

Three people were injured near Orilla, Ont., on Saturday after a train and a vehicle collided, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers from its Orilla detachment were called to Highway 12 and Mount Saint Louis Road in Severn Township for the crash.

Paramedics were also sent to the scene.

“The motor vehicle entered the path of the train while the railway signals were engaged, causing the collision,” police said.

The three in the vehicle were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.