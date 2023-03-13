Menu

Canada

Quebec to add more than 350 electric vehicle charging stations across province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 10:19 am
An electric charging station is pictured in a parking lot in Gatineau, Que., on Sunday, May 6, 2018. View image in full screen
An electric charging station is pictured in a parking lot in Gatineau, Que., on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Nathalie Madore/The Canadian Press
The Quebec government is investing nearly $60 million to bolster its public network of electric vehicle charging stations by 30 per cent.

Environment Minister Benoit Charette said in a statement Monday that 367 new charging stations will be available at 131 sites across the province. They will be part of Hydro-Québec’s Circuit électrique.

The initiative is part of the province’s plan for a greener economy by 2030, which includes having 1.6 million electric vehicles on the road by that year.

Read more: Imperial inks deal with Quebec-based EV charging network company

The Quebec government estimates that with the addition of new charging stations, nearly 40 per cent of Canada’s EV charging stations will be in the province.

Quebec currently has 1,200 public charging stations available.

The announcement comes as Charette is at the International Summit on Electric and Smart Transportation in Montreal. The conference runs until Wednesday.

Quebec politicsHydro-Quebecelectric carsEV charging stationsQuebec Electric CarsQuebec Electric VehiclesQuebec charging stationsQuebec EVQuebec EV charging stations
© 2023 The Canadian Press

