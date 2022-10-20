Menu

Canada

Imperial inks deal with Quebec-based EV charging network company

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2022 2:23 pm
Imperial Oil logo at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. View image in full screen
Imperial Oil logo at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Imperial Oil Ltd. has announced a collaboration with a manufacturer of electric vehicle charging solutions looking to expand its EV charging network across Canada.

Imperial says it has signed an agreement with FLO, a Quebec-based company that manufactures EV charging stations for property managers, business owners and employers.

The agreement will see the two companies develop a charging service option for Imperial’s Esso and Mobil-branded wholesalers.

Read more: Imperial signs deal with U.S. based Air Products for hydrogen

It also includes an agreement to transfer credits under federal Clean Fuel regulations.

FLO has over 70,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations across North America.

It manufactures its charging stations in Michigan and Quebec.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

