Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Satellite built at McMaster University set for Florida launch on SpaceX shuttle

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 11:24 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian students create satellite with goal to help astronauts stay healthy'
Canadian students create satellite with goal to help astronauts stay healthy
Canadian students create satellite with goal to help astronauts stay healthy – May 27, 2018
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A satellite built over eight years by a team from McMaster University in Hamilton is set to lift off on a SpaceX shuttle from Florida on Tuesday.

The unit will study the effects of radiation on astronauts.

The Neutron Dosimetry and Exploration (Neudose) mission was selected for the Canadian Space Agency’s (CSA) Canadian Cube Sat program in 2018 and features a miniaturized satellite to further the understanding of long-term exposure to space radiation.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is used to help us study the effects of ionizing radiation on the human body,” said Jonathan Densil, a fifth-year engineering student on the Neudose team.

“So as far as astronauts go on long-term missions to the moon and eventually to Mars, we’re very interested in how the radiation affects our bodies long term.”

The payload specifically is a radiation detector, about the size of a loaf of bread, that can distinguish between charged and neutral particle radiation, according to Densil.

It’s to be placed in a small satellite and deployed into space, free-floating.

More on Crime

Read more: McMaster University team to finalize plans with CSA on deployment of satellite

If it works properly, the device will send real-time radiation measurements back to the team at the university.

Densil explained the device is an “inner tissue culture” that’s basically a gas-filled membrane that emulates a human fat cell with a plastic insulator distinguishing between charges from a neutral particle of radiation and a sensor that then counts that radiation.

“So we’re basically getting accounts of the radiation dose that a typical human fat cell would experience in orbit,” he told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

Trending Now

The device is the concept of Dr. Andrei Hanu, who came up with the idea while working at NASA as a research scientist.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: EpiPens don’t work in space? NASA didn’t know — but Canadian students did

The satellite, covered by solar panels and charged by sunlight, will be deployed in low-earth orbit from the International Space Station (ISS) and has a life expectancy of approximately one year.

Prior to deployment, the satellite will live for about three to four months in storage to acclimatize to space.

The mission timeline is set to be between one to two years.

It’s expected more than 20 members of the project team will be at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., for the launch Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Future of flight: NASA teams up with Boeing to create greener aircraft'
Future of flight: NASA teams up with Boeing to create greener aircraft
SpaceMcMaster UniversityastronautsSatelliteCubeSatLow Earth Orbitastronaut radiationcanadian satellitecanadian space explorationMcMaster Interdisciplinary Satellite TeamNEUDOSENEUtron DOSimetry & Explorationtaren ginter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers