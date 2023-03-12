Guelph Community Foundation donates nearly $30K to winter camp programs

Ten local winter camp programs are receiving a donation from the Guelph Community Foundation.
A total of $28,700 is coming from the foundation’s Kids to Camp grant program.
In a news release, the money will allow over 200 local children to attend camp that they would otherwise not be able to.
The foundation says many kids would not have an opportunity to experience something that can be beneficial to their development, especially after the last few years, if the funding was not made available.
They add that cost should not be a barrier for children going to camp.
The 10 organizations that are sharing in the funding are:
- Belwood Lodge and Camp
- Camp Menesetung
- Creative Encounters with Science STEM Camp
- Elora Centre for the Arts Summer Arts Camp
- Great Big Theatre Company Theater Arts Day Camp
- Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition Summer Camp
- Hopewell Children’s Homes Inc: Hopewell Children’s Summer Day Camp
- Rainbow Programmes for Children
- Shelldale Family Gateway Summer Camp
- West Village Community Development Cooperative Inc: Camp Wilerwood
The foundation says they want to thank the donors for their continued support of the Kids to Camp program.
