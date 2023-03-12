Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting at Edmonton Pizza Hut leaves man in life-threatening condition

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 8:02 pm
A man was shot at the Pizza Hut at 133 Street NW and 114 Avenue in Edmonton just after midnight Sunday, March 12, 2023, in what police called a random act of violence. View image in full screen
A man was shot at the Pizza Hut at 133 Street NW and 114 Avenue in Edmonton just after midnight Sunday, March 12, 2023, in what police called a random act of violence. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One man is in life-threatening condition after he was shot just after midnight Sunday at Edmonton’s Westmount Village Pizza Hut.

Surveillance video from a Pizza Hut to go, viewed by Global News, shows the 55-year-old male employee leaning against the front counter, looking at his phone, when someone opens the front door, lifts a rifle, shoots and walks out.

EMS arrived on scene near 133 Street NW and 114 Avenue and transported the employee to hospital in serious life-threatening conditions.

Police called it a random act of violence.

Residents of the Westmount neighbourhood say they are not surprised by this type of violence.

Read more: Police release images of suspect wanted for north Edmonton shooting in September

Story continues below advertisement

“That doesn’t surprise me around here ’cause there’s a lot of people … bad activity around here,” said Kim Granger. She said she’s also noticed nearby stores having been broken into “quite a few times.”

It’s mostly fighting in the area, she said, but she’s heard a few gunshots over the years.

“It’s a scary area.”

Aaron Clark, who has lived in the area for seven years, said it’s always been a rough neighbourhood, but he’s noticed it “going downhill” recently, with a visible increase in open-air drug use and not enough police presence.

More on Crime

Read more: 10 brazen shootings in just over a week stretching investigative resources: Edmonton police

“Keep to yourself. Don’t go walking at night by yourself,” he advised. “Not all of them are bad, but you get the odd one.”

He said he was a victim of a crime when he was thrown into a vehicle off the street just two blocks from the Pizza Hut, beat up and robbed.

Trending Now

“Messed me up, took my ID, my wallet, my watch, my cap, my shirt, my shoes,” Clark recalled.

He was able to escape but was unable to work for two months.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Province, EPS announce pilot program to increase officer presence in Edmonton’s downtown

“I think, when it comes to these particularly violent crimes, what it comes down to is working with police to make sure they are addressing this,” said Councillor Andrew Knack.

The police commission oversees police function in the city, not city council, he said, so the city needs to find ways to support police and work with them — as well as with other organizations — on bringing in effective programs to help address violence.

“There’s not one solution that you say, ‘If you just do this, you fix it all,’” said Knack. “It’s a culmination of things that you have to work on together.”

— With files from Sarah Komadina, Global News

CrimePoliceShootingEMSEdmonton shootingPizza HutWestmount Villageedmonton pizza hut shootingPizza Hut shootingRandom Act of Violencewestmount village pizza hutwestmount village shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers