Drunk woman mistakes train tracks for road, gets stuck: Chatham, Ont. police

A Chatham, Ont., woman is facing an impaired driving charge after her car got stuck on train tracks.
Police say it happened Saturday.
Officers say while driving on William Street South, a 27-year-old woman mistook train tracks for a road, turned onto them and got stuck.
Police were called to remove the vehicle.
The driver, who was intoxicated by alcohol, was arrested and charged with impaired driving, police say.
She’s been released with a future court date.
