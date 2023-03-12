Menu

Drunk woman mistakes train tracks for road, gets stuck: Chatham, Ont. police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 12, 2023 1:27 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Riley McDermid / Global News File Photo
A Chatham, Ont., woman is facing an impaired driving charge after her car got stuck on train tracks.

Police say it happened Saturday.

Officers say while driving on William Street South, a 27-year-old woman mistook train tracks for a road, turned onto them and got stuck.

Read more: Intoxicated Chatham, Ont., man charged after walking barefoot with stolen marijuana plants: police

Police were called to remove the vehicle.

The driver, who was intoxicated by alcohol, was arrested and charged with impaired driving, police say.

She’s been released with a future court date.

