Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

2 minor earthquakes recorded near B.C. coast Saturday night

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2023 2:46 pm
A mobile phone customer looks at an earthquake warning application on their phone in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Two separate minor earthquakes were reported off the coast of British Columbia overnight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Vogel. View image in full screen
A mobile phone customer looks at an earthquake warning application on their phone in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Two separate minor earthquakes were reported off the coast of British Columbia overnight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Vogel. RV DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Earthquakes Canada says two separate, minor quakes rattled areas off the coast of British Columbia over the weekend.

It says a 3.8 magnitude quake struck on Saturday just before 11:30 p.m. on Graham Island in Haida Gwaii, B.C.

Read more: Magnitude 5.0 quake shakes coast off Vancouver Island; no tsunami expected

The tremor was recorded 50 km south of Daajing Giids, B.C., at a depth of 10 kilometres, and the federal agency says the quake was lightly felt in Skidegate and Port Clements.

It says there are no reports of damage, none are anticipated and no tsunami is expected.

Read more: First sensor of Canada’s earthquake warning system installed in Horseshoe Bay, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency has also reported a second quake, which struck at a magnitude of 4.3 around 8:30 a.m. Sunday more than 240 km away from Port Alice, B.C.

It says there were no reports of damage by the tremor, which had a depth of 10 km, and a tsunami is not expected.

Click to play video: 'Focus BC: Federal health-care proposal, earthquake preparedness in the province'
Focus BC: Federal health-care proposal, earthquake preparedness in the province

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2023

Related News
BCEarthquakeDisasterHaida GwaiiBC EarthquakeEarthquakes CanadaBC CoastDaajing GiidsHaida Gwaii Bc
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers