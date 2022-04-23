Magnitude 5.0 quake sakes coast off Vancouver Island; no tsunami expected

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled the coast off northwestern Vancouver Island on Saturday afternoon.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake happened just after 2:20 p.m., about 166 kilometres west of Port Alice and at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

In its own assessment, the U.S. Geological Survey rated the quake as magnitude 5.3.

M5 earthquake off the northern tip of #VancouverIsland today at 2:22 p.m.

165 km west of Port Alice. Only felt by a few people, no damage and no tsunami.

Details: https://t.co/RPLqZAjQSj

Earthquakes in southwest British Columbia: https://t.co/wlgp9sbQbN pic.twitter.com/KGWOvNfOov — John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) April 23, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

At least two people reported feeling weak shaking, according to Earthquakes Canada, but there were no reports of damage.

Officials said the event was not expected to produce a tsunami.

At magnitude 5.0, the quake is the strongest recorded in Canada so far in 2022.

2:09 First steps taken in establishing Canadian earthquake early warning system First steps taken in establishing Canadian earthquake early warning system – Mar 28, 2022