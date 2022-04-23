Magnitude 5.0 quake sakes coast off Vancouver Island; no tsunami expected

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled the coast off northwestern Vancouver Island on Saturday afternoon.
According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake happened just after 2:20 p.m., about 166 kilometres west of Port Alice and at a depth of about 10 kilometres.
In its own assessment, the U.S. Geological Survey rated the quake as magnitude 5.3.
At least two people reported feeling weak shaking, according to Earthquakes Canada, but there were no reports of damage.
Officials said the event was not expected to produce a tsunami.
At magnitude 5.0, the quake is the strongest recorded in Canada so far in 2022.
