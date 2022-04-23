Menu

Environment

Magnitude 5.0 quake sakes coast off Vancouver Island; no tsunami expected

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 23, 2022 8:45 pm
No damage was reported from a magnitude 5.0 earthquake off the coast of Vancouver Island on Saturday. View image in full screen
No damage was reported from a magnitude 5.0 earthquake off the coast of Vancouver Island on Saturday. US Geological Survey

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled the coast off northwestern Vancouver Island on Saturday afternoon.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake happened just after 2:20 p.m., about 166 kilometres west of Port Alice and at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

In its own assessment, the U.S. Geological Survey rated the quake as magnitude 5.3.

At least two people reported feeling weak shaking, according to Earthquakes Canada, but there were no reports of damage.

Officials said the event was not expected to produce a tsunami.

At magnitude 5.0, the quake is the strongest recorded in Canada so far in 2022.

Click to play video: 'First steps taken in establishing Canadian earthquake early warning system' First steps taken in establishing Canadian earthquake early warning system
First steps taken in establishing Canadian earthquake early warning system – Mar 28, 2022
