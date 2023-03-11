Menu

Crime

Charges laid after patient killed another patient in Prince Rupert, B.C. hospital: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 7:53 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mounties in Prince Rupert, B.C., have said charges have been laid for a death that happened in a hospital in November 2021.

Read more: Prince Rupert RCMP seek sexual assault suspect

On Nov. 5, 2021, Prince Rupert RCMP officers responded to a call at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital after staff said a patient had attacked another patient in an “unprovoked” assault.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and six days later died.

At that time, the investigation turned into one focussed on a homicide.

Read more: Woman shot dead in Prince Rupert murder-suicide worked for Children’s Ministry

“(Prince Rupert) RCMP offers its sincerest condolences to the man’s family,” Const. Brody Hemrich said. “At the request of the family, the RCMP will not be releasing the (victim’s) name.”

The investigation that followed has led to the B.C. Prosecution Services approving a charge of manslaughter.

RCMP said the accused will not be named at this time and does remain in custody.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

