Charges laid after patient killed another patient in Prince Rupert, B.C. hospital: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mounties in Prince Rupert, B.C., have said charges have been laid for a death that happened in a hospital in November 2021.

Read more: Prince Rupert RCMP seek sexual assault suspect

On Nov. 5, 2021, Prince Rupert RCMP officers responded to a call at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital after staff said a patient had attacked another patient in an “unprovoked” assault.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and six days later died.

At that time, the investigation turned into one focussed on a homicide.

“(Prince Rupert) RCMP offers its sincerest condolences to the man’s family,” Const. Brody Hemrich said. “At the request of the family, the RCMP will not be releasing the (victim’s) name.”

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation that followed has led to the B.C. Prosecution Services approving a charge of manslaughter.

RCMP said the accused will not be named at this time and does remain in custody.