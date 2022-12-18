Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Increased water main breaks prompt local emergency in Prince Rupert, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 2:10 pm
The advisory says customers may experience low, or even non-existent water pressure, as well as discoloured water, until the main is repaired. View image in full screen
The advisory says customers may experience low, or even non-existent water pressure, as well as discoloured water, until the main is repaired. File/Getty Images

The City of Prince Rupert has declared a state of local emergency due to an escalation of water main and water service breaks in the past week.

Mayor Herb Pond says six water mains have burst in the past week, including three on Saturday.

Several water service lines have burst as well.

Read more: Experts worried about Northern B.C. landslide’s impact on ecosystems near Prince Rupert, B.C.

“We don’t want to alarm the community, and are working to manage the situation as best we can to ensure continuity in our water service,” said Pond. “Calling a state of local emergency allows the city to call in the additional capacity and resources required to manage this situation.”

According the Pond, the condition of the city’s water distribution system and increasingly colder temperatures are likely the cause of the breaks, which have caused millions of dollars in damage.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. weather: Cold temperatures in forecast, bitterly frigid in some places

With temperatures set to drop even further and the city’s crews stretched thin, a state of local emergency was declared to open up more resources.

Pond says, while it’s unlikely, the city’s water system could be compromised if more water mains burst.

“We don’t think that’s going to happen, I don’t want to panic people but depending on what happens, depending on the weather, depending on our ability to keep up, there is certainly a risk to the continuity of water supply, at least for a period of time,” said Pond.

Read more: Record-breaking cold sets in across B.C.

The city is asking residents to run their taps at a slow drip to prevent their own pipes from freezing.

Residents are also reminded to keep a four-litre container of water at all times for emergency purposes.

 

Water Main BreakPrince RupertCold SnapState of local emergencyFreezing TemperaturesWater systemlocal emergency

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers