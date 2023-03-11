Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 teens charged for 6 currency exchange armed robberies: Peel police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 5:03 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after a series of armed robberies were reported at currency exchanges in the Region of Peel, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that between March 2 and March 9, the three teenagers went to six separate currency exchanges and allegedly robbed them at gunpoint. No injuries were reported.

“The suspects targeted currency in these robberies and escaped using a stolen vehicle,” police said.

After a “brazen” robbery was reported on Thursday, March 9, police said they were able to intercept the suspects. A high-risk vehicle stop was conducted, a loaded gun was recovered and three teens were arrested, police said.

Read more: 10 charged, mostly youth, in more than two dozen Toronto pharmacy robberies

“Multiple search warrants were executed on related residences, where further evidentiary items were also seized,” Peel police said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were arrested. Police said the trio, from Brampton, faced a range of charges, including six counts each of robbery with a firearm, seven counts each of wearing a disguise with intent and one count of tampering with a serial number.

The three suspects cannot be named due to their age.

More on Crime
Crimepeel regional policeMississaugaBramptonPeel RegionPRPTeen CrimeBrampton RobberyCurrency exchangebrampton armed robberycurrency exchange bramptoncurrency exchange robberies bramptoncurrency exchange robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers