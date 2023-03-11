3 teens charged for 6 currency exchange armed robberies: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after a series of armed robberies were reported at currency exchanges in the Region of Peel, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that between March 2 and March 9, the three teenagers went to six separate currency exchanges and allegedly robbed them at gunpoint. No injuries were reported.

“The suspects targeted currency in these robberies and escaped using a stolen vehicle,” police said.

After a “brazen” robbery was reported on Thursday, March 9, police said they were able to intercept the suspects. A high-risk vehicle stop was conducted, a loaded gun was recovered and three teens were arrested, police said.

“Multiple search warrants were executed on related residences, where further evidentiary items were also seized,” Peel police said.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were arrested. Police said the trio, from Brampton, faced a range of charges, including six counts each of robbery with a firearm, seven counts each of wearing a disguise with intent and one count of tampering with a serial number.

The three suspects cannot be named due to their age.