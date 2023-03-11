Royal Canadian Legion branch in Vernon seeking new home

A Royal Canadian Legion branch in the Okanagan is urgently trying to find a new home.
On its Facebook page, Branch 25 in Vernon announced in mid-Februrary that it has to be out of its current location by March 31, and that it’s downsizing.
Read more: ‘We have to support young veterans’: Manitoba legions push to get younger veterans involved
With just three weeks left to find a new home for its approximate 250 members, the branch said it will be selling some of its extraneous items, with the sale taking place on Monday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Cash preferred, but will accept e-transfer,” said the branch. “We accept all reasonable donations. All first come, first serve.”
According to the branch, items for sale include flag-pole holders, shelves, pictures and picture frames, filing cabinets, plaques, a fridge, office supplies, tv trays, a scooter and more.
Notably, though, no items with historical value will be sold. In fact, on Friday, the branch said that the Vernon Cadet Camp Museum and Greater Vernon Museum and Archives stepped in to house some of their historical items.
On Saturday, a spokesperson said the branch is looking at potential places, but that if you have any information regarding a leased space to contact them.
The spokesperson also said the branch is not closing and will remain open.
- Canadians get ready to set clocks forward amid U.S. push to end daylight saving time
- Kiska, Marineland’s lone killer whale and last captive orca in Canada, has died
- Western Canada is eyeing the new Indo-Pacific strategy for energy export hopes
- Atlantic Canada immigration ministers say they are prepared to welcome asylum seekers
Comments