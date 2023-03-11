Kelowna, B.C. city council to consider implementing a Code of Conduct

Kelowna city council is set to discuss introducing a Code of Conduct Monday morning, which would be a first for the city if it gets approved.

According to a report from the city clerk, the Code of Conduct will establish shared expectations for how council members should conduct themselves while carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

“This will give the public more confidence in knowing what the parameters are within which their elected officials work,” said city councillor Mohini Singh.

It will apply to interactions with each other, city staff, the public, and other organizations, including during council meetings and when performing other duties as a member of council.

Councils across the province are now required under the community charter to consider whether to establish a Code of Conduct or to review an existing one within six months of its first regular meeting after a general local election.

“It’s important to have so we all know where the goalposts lay, we all know what we can do, what is expected of us. After all, we are the face of the city, so we have to be on the same page when we present ourselves,” said Singh.

Other municipalities like Vernon began discussions in January about implementing a Code of Conduct, and Armstrong brought in an official one late last year.

Other policies that relate to responsible conduct may be included, and proposed contents and structure for one include the use of social media as an elected official during meetings, council gifts, council members meeting with developers, security of corporate assets including digital, and election activities.

Kelowna city council does not have a code of conduct at this time and is required to consider establishing one by May 14. If council chooses to go in that direction, city staff would then prepare a Code of Conduct for council’s consideration