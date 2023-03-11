London, Ont. police say major crimes unit is investigating death on Kipps Lane

London, Ont., police say they’re investigating a death that took place Saturday morning.
Police say emergency crews found a man with serious injuries in the 600-block of Kipps Lane at around 5 a.m.
He was later pronounced dead.
Police believe that someone who is armed is still inside a residence on Kipps Lane.
There will be an increased police presence in and around the area while the investigation continues.
London police’s major crime section has taken over the investigation.
