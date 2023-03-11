Menu

Investigations

London, Ont. police say major crimes unit is investigating death on Kipps Lane

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 11, 2023 12:19 pm
Police lights
FILE PHOTO. File / Global News
London, Ont., police say they’re investigating a death that took place Saturday morning.

Police say emergency crews found a man with serious injuries in the 600-block of Kipps Lane at around 5 a.m.

He was later pronounced dead.

Police believe that someone who is armed is still inside a residence on Kipps Lane.

There will be an increased police presence in and around the area while the investigation continues.

London police’s major crime section has taken over the investigation.

