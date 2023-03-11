London, Ont. police say major crimes unit is investigating death on Kipps Lane

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police say they’re investigating a death that took place Saturday morning.

Police say emergency crews found a man with serious injuries in the 600-block of Kipps Lane at around 5 a.m.

He was later pronounced dead.

Read more: Weekend death in Gibbons Park deemed a homicide

Police believe that someone who is armed is still inside a residence on Kipps Lane.

There will be an increased police presence in and around the area while the investigation continues.

London police’s major crime section has taken over the investigation.

#UPDATE – #ROADCLOSURE

Adelaide Street is closed in both directions between Huron Street and Windermere Road. Please continue to avoid the area. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/ngTLFOIUqv — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 11, 2023