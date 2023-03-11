Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Boy, 15, arrested after threats made to Mississauga secondary school: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Another school in Peel named as potential target for violence after several schools in Peel targeted by online threat'
Another school in Peel named as potential target for violence after several schools in Peel targeted by online threat
WATCH ABOVE: Another school in Peel has been named as a potential target for violence on social media. Now seven schools have been named in online posts claiming that a shooter will a show up at schools across the region on Friday March 10th. Kayla McLean reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a threat was made to a Mississauga school.

Peel Regional Police said Thursday at around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to Lincoln Alexander Secondary School after an online threat was made.

Police charged a 16-year-old girl with one count of uttering threats. Later, a 15-year-old boy from Mississauga was also arrested and charged with uttering threats and mischief to property.

Read more: Police investigate death after violent incident reported outside Toronto banquet hall

Neither can be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Thursday, Peel District School Board said an anonymous threat has been received online against a secondary school in Mississauga. In a letter to parents, the board said the school was made aware of the threat made to Lincoln Alexander Secondary School.

Story continues below advertisement

The board said earlier this month, it was also made aware of online threats made to two other schools: Louise Arbour Secondary School and Chinguacousy Secondary School.

“Both threats indicated the intended use of a weapon at each school named on Friday, March 10, 2023,” the letter read.

Click to play video: '‘Shoot them up’: 6 secondary schools in Peel targeted in online threats'
‘Shoot them up’: 6 secondary schools in Peel targeted in online threats

Officers said police were made aware of the initial threats on March 2.

Trending Now

Police said the threats indicated that on Friday, someone would attend six Peel Region high schools intending to “shoot them up.”

Anyone with information can contact investigators with the 12 Division criminal investigation bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233.

More on Crime
CrimeShootingpeel regional policeMississaugaBramptonPRPPeel District School BoardPDSBonline threatSchool online threat
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers