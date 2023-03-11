Boy, 15, arrested after threats made to Mississauga secondary school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a threat was made to a Mississauga school.

Peel Regional Police said Thursday at around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to Lincoln Alexander Secondary School after an online threat was made.

Police charged a 16-year-old girl with one count of uttering threats. Later, a 15-year-old boy from Mississauga was also arrested and charged with uttering threats and mischief to property.

Neither can be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Thursday, Peel District School Board said an anonymous threat has been received online against a secondary school in Mississauga. In a letter to parents, the board said the school was made aware of the threat made to Lincoln Alexander Secondary School.

The board said earlier this month, it was also made aware of online threats made to two other schools: Louise Arbour Secondary School and Chinguacousy Secondary School.

“Both threats indicated the intended use of a weapon at each school named on Friday, March 10, 2023,” the letter read.

Officers said police were made aware of the initial threats on March 2.

Police said the threats indicated that on Friday, someone would attend six Peel Region high schools intending to “shoot them up.”

Anyone with information can contact investigators with the 12 Division criminal investigation bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233.