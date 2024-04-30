Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man on Canada’s top 25 most wanted list caught in Montreal for N.S. killing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s most wanted list: BOLO program names top 25 fugitives, police offer ‘$1M in clean cash’ for their capture'
Canada’s most wanted list: BOLO program names top 25 fugitives, police offer ‘$1M in clean cash’ for their capture
Canada's BOLO program issued its top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada on Tuesday, amplifying the message of police departments across the country. "Today, for the first time, we are putting our reward money on the table, literally" said BOLO Program Director Max Langlois, standing in front of the bundles of cash. "One million dollars of clean cash. This has never been done, it is unprecedented." Langlois added that the money is not funded by taxpayer dollars.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec man, who was on the country’s list of top 25 most wanted by law enforcement, has been arrested in connection to a 2021 homicide in Nova Scotia.

Valdo (C.J.) Pauyo was taken into custody in Montreal on April 26.

It’s alleged the 29-year-old fled Nova Scotia after the July 2021 homicide of Douglas (Bert) Knockwood, 42, of Sipekne’katik First Nation. Knockwood was found dead in a Millbrook, N.S. home.

Back in 2021, RCMP in Nova Scotia obtained a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Pauyo, and said at the time that they had “made several attempts to locate” him and believed he had changed his appearance.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Pauyo is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Knockwood.

On April 23 of this year, Pauyo was added to the BOLO Program — Canada’s top 25 most wanted list. Police say this led to a tip about a possible sighting in the Montreal area.

Story continues below advertisement

Three days later, Pauyo was arrested in Montreal by Québec RCMP Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) and the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit.

Trending Now

“The investigation was assisted by the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Sûreté du Québec, and the BOLO Program,” RCMP noted in a Tuesday news release.

Pauyo has been flown back to Nova Scotia and is scheduled to appear before Supreme Court in Truro, N.S. on May 7.

“The Nova Scotia RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in sharing the BOLO Program’s Top 25 Most Wanted List and coming forward to police with tips,” RCMP said.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices