Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 7:27 pm
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to hospital afer a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday in a plaza in the Finch Avenue West and Ardwick Boulevard area at around 6:39 p.m.

Read more: Police seek suspect after alcohol reportedly stolen from Toronto business

Officers said a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now searching for a male suspect, under six feet tall with a chin strap beard. He was seen wearing an orange construction jacket.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto Stabbingstabbing torontoFinch Avenue WestArdwick Boulevardcrime stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers