Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto, police say

A man has been taken to hospital afer a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday in a plaza in the Finch Avenue West and Ardwick Boulevard area at around 6:39 p.m.
Officers said a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are now searching for a male suspect, under six feet tall with a chin strap beard. He was seen wearing an orange construction jacket.
More on Crime
- Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach Randy Downes
- Alex Murdaugh appeals convictions in killings of his wife and son
- Mexican cartel purportedly apologizes for killing 2 U.S. citizens, kidnapping others
- Sextortion ‘recovery scams’ on the rise in Canada, experts warn
Comments