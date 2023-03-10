Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital afer a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday in a plaza in the Finch Avenue West and Ardwick Boulevard area at around 6:39 p.m.

Read more: Police seek suspect after alcohol reportedly stolen from Toronto business

Officers said a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now searching for a male suspect, under six feet tall with a chin strap beard. He was seen wearing an orange construction jacket.

STABBING:

Finch Av West + Ardwick Blvd area

6:39 p.m.

– In a plaza

– Police on scene@TorontoMedics transporting man to hospital , serious injuries

Suspect: Male, white or olive complexion, chin-strap beard, short hair, orange construction jacket, under 6'#GO545948

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 11, 2023