Crime

Police seek suspect after alcohol reportedly stolen from Toronto business

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 6:28 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Wednesday, a man allegedly broke into a business in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Northern Dancer Boulevard area.

Read more: Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto, police say

Police said once inside, the man allegedly stole “several” bottles of alcohol, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Officers are now searching for a man in his late 20s to mid 30s with a dark coloured beard and moustache.

Police said he was seen wearing a dark coloured toque, a dark jacket, light pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

