Daylight saving time 2023: Get ready to spring ahead, Manitoba

Daylight saving time is here again.

The annual spring forward happens at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning clocks will move ahead to 3 a.m. across Manitoba at that time.

Those who don’t want to show up to late anywhere Sunday (or Monday even) should consider setting any analog clocks and watches an hour ahead before going to bed Saturday night.

Digital and Wi-Fi-connected devices should make the switch automatically, but it doesn’t hurt to double-check them the morning of March 12, just to be sure.

Currently in Manitoba, daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November when clocks fall back to standard time.

Provincial officials have recently been looking at a move to year-round daylight time.

A bill put forward last fall proposed a halt to the annual spring-fall time changes, but there was a catch — the United States must also make the change to permanent daylight time and Manitobans would also have to support the idea.

At the time, Manitoba’s municipal relations minister said public consultations on the idea would begin early this year, but the government now says that process won’t happen until the province’s neighbours “take action” on the issue.

“The change from daylight saving time in the spring to standard time in the fall will continue in Manitoba until neighbouring jurisdictions pass legislation adopting permanent daylight saving time,” the province said in a Friday media release.

“Previously planned public engagement will begin when neighbouring jurisdictions take action, to ensure the perspectives gathered from Manitobans are timely and relevant.

“The province will continue to monitor developments and evaluate the best possible options for Manitoba.”

Ontario and British Columbia have passed similar laws that are also contingent on states south of the border adopting year-round daylight time.

Daylight saving time was first proposed in 1895 by New Zealand entomologist George Hudson saying the change would allow him more daylight hours to find and inspect insects.

The first documented cases of daylight saving being put into action in the world happened in Canada. The small towns of Port Arthur and Fort William — which would eventually merge to become Thunder Bay, Ont. — adopted daylight saving on May 1, 1908.

— with files from Global’s Michelle Butterfield and The Canadian Press