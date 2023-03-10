Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. officials go back and forth over looming daylight saving time, which begins Sunday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 6:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Daylight savings continues in B.C. despite 2019 legislation to end it'
Daylight savings continues in B.C. despite 2019 legislation to end it
WATCH: It's that time of year again for questions about when B.C. will finally scrap the seasonal time change. The government passed legislation in 2019 pledging to end the practice but the legislation has yet to be enacted.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s that time of year again as British Columbians will be losing an hour of sleep as the clocks move forward on Sunday for daylight saving time.

As the approaching date looms, it has sparked debate in Victoria as the B.C. government passed legislation in 2019, pledging to end the practice.

Read more: Daylight saving time 2023: Here’s when you should set your clocks forward

However, that legislation has yet to be enacted, which has prompted comments from the Opposition House leader Todd Stone on Thursday.

“Instead of springing forward to act on permanent daylight saving time, the premier is falling back on tired excuses,” he said.

“It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee. Is the premier going to deliver real change or is he going to keep sleeping on the job?”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba considers move to permanent daylight time, but there are conditions

Eby has been steadfast in his approach, as he said the government is still waiting to see if a number of U.S. west coast states will join the province in abolishing daylight saving time.

“We are going to work in partnership with the United States, in particular the states down the western coast and Yukon, to move in sync,” Eby said in a question period Thursday morning.

More on Canada

“I think all of us will be delighted to see the back end of daylight savings time.”

The U.S. bill to authorize the change south of the border has been repeatedly thwarted, but it is now back in play.

Last week, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would allow daylight saving time to be made permanent.

Rubio said in a statement that the “ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” and that ending the practice has bipartisan support.

Eby says B.C.’s close integration with U.S. gives rise to legitimate business concerns about being in a different time zone, and the need to stay aligned is the “sole reason” the time change hasn’t already been abolished.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from Canadian Press.

Click to play video: 'Focus BC: Gender pay gap legislation, daylight savings change on hold'
Focus BC: Gender pay gap legislation, daylight savings change on hold
Related News
BCVictoriaBC governmentDavid EbyDaylight Savings TimeTodd StoneBC Daylight Saving TimeBC time
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers