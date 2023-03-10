Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 5:48 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on March 3, at around 11:05 p.m., a man stopped on Neilson Road, north of Sheppard Avenue and allegedly offered to give a woman a ride home.

Police said when the woman got into the man’s car, he allegedly demanded her cellphone.

Officers said she was then sexually and physically assaulted.

According to police, the man allegedly continued driving and assaulting the victim as she attempted to escape from the moving car.

Police said the woman escaped the car on Finch Avenue East, west of Morningside Avenue.

Officers said the man allegedly got out of his car and physically assaulted the woman before driving off southbound on Morningside Avenue.

Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are now searching for a man in his 30s with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black hoodie or jacket with a black cloth facemask.

Officers said he was driving a four-door, silver 2011 to 2014 Hyundai Sonata with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultAssaultToronto crimeTPSToronto assaultCrime TorontoAssault suspectSex Assault Investigation
