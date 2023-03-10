SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Thompson shines as Jays down BoSox 2-0

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2023 4:50 pm
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Zach Thompson pitched three perfect innings to pick up the win, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in spring training baseball action Friday.

Thompson struck out two and didn’t allow a baserunner over his three innings of work.

Relievers Thomas Hatch, Sem Robberse and Jimmy Robbins combined to scatter five hits over six innings, with Robbins picking up the save.

Wynton Bernard drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Rainer Nunez added to the lead with an RBI double in the fourth.

Corey Kluber took the loss for Boston, giving way after surrendering Nunez’s double with no outs in the fourth. He surrendered five hits and two runs over three innings.

The defeat was the first of the spring for Boston (9-1).

Toronto (8-6) hosts Baltimore on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

