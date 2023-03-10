Flights into Kelowna, B.C. disrupted after laser pointed at aircraft, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a criminal offence.

But, according to police in Kelowna, B.C., potential jail time or a massive fine isn’t deterring someone in the area from doing exactly that.

“Recently, airlines flying in and out of YLW in Kelowna have reported someone pointing a laser at the aircraft causing unnecessary delays or issues for pilots, crews and passengers,” Kelowna RCMP said on Friday afternoon.

“As a matter of fact, last week a flight had to be cancelled after the pilot was unable to continue flying due to the effects of a laser strike.”

RCMP say there were 1,965 laser attacks reported to Transport Canada and published in the Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System between 2015 and 2019.

“These are disturbing statistics and it means the safety of pilots, crew and passengers have been put at risk during each laser attack,” said the RCMP.

Transport Canada says someone convicted of shining a bright light, including lasers, at an aircraft could face a fine of up to $100,000, and a prison sentence of up to five years.

“Intentionally interfering with the performance of flight crew to perform their duties is also a criminal offence,” reads part of Transport Canada’s webpage on the issue.

“An example of such an offence would be intentionally shining a laser at an aircraft, which distracts a pilot and interferes with his or her ability to safely land the aircraft. Offenders will be charged under the Aeronautics Act.”

Police say the dangers of pointing a laser at a plane include distracting the pilot, creating glare that affects the pilot’s vision and possibly temporarily blinding the pilot.

“Actions like this could possibly cause a catastrophic event or unnecessary harm to someone,” said RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera, adding that flying a drone within five kilometres of an airport is also illegal.

If you have any information about someone pointing a laser at a plane, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.