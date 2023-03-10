Waterloo, Ont. police investigating collision between bicycle and SUV in Cambridge

One person is in hospital after a collision involving a bicycle and an SUV in Cambridge, Ont.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Speedsville Road and Royal Oak Road on Thursday.
Investigators with Waterloo Regional Police say the SUV was going south on Speedsville when it struck the cyclist who was turning left onto Royal Oak.
A 26-year-old man from Cambridge was taken to hospital by paramedics with what is being described as serious injuries.
The driver of the SUV, a 51-year-old man also from Cambridge, was not hurt.
Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Services Unit are still determining the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
