Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man charged after allegedly fleeing from scene of collision, firing gun: Durham police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 2:42 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from a collision and discharging a firearm in Pickering, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday at around 10:50 p.m., officers received a report of an armed person.

Police said the suspect was allegedly involved in a collision with another vehicle in the area of Brock Road and Palmers Sawmill Road.

Read more: Intoxicated woman bites Durham officer while being arrested, police say

According to police, both drivers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Officers said the suspect allegedly fled the area on foot and witnesses then reported hearing a gunshot.

Police said the suspect was located and taken into custody.

According to police, a loaded firearm and an expended casing were found in the area.

Twenty-three-year-old Thaksan Kulatheeswaran from Toronto has been charged with 12 offences including operation while impaired, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm and careless handling of a firearm.

Officers said the accused was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeCollisionPickeringDurham Regional PoliceFirearmDRPSGunshotPickering Crimeshot firedArmed Personcollision pickeringcrime pickering
