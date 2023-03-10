Man charged after allegedly fleeing from scene of collision, firing gun: Durham police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from a collision and discharging a firearm in Pickering, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday at around 10:50 p.m., officers received a report of an armed person.

Police said the suspect was allegedly involved in a collision with another vehicle in the area of Brock Road and Palmers Sawmill Road.

According to police, both drivers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Officers said the suspect allegedly fled the area on foot and witnesses then reported hearing a gunshot.

Police said the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, a loaded firearm and an expended casing were found in the area.

Twenty-three-year-old Thaksan Kulatheeswaran from Toronto has been charged with 12 offences including operation while impaired, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm and careless handling of a firearm.

Officers said the accused was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.