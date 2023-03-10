Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Columnist’s tweet about Jagmeet Singh’s yellow turban condemned

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 2:53 pm
Click to play video: '‘How much profit is too much profit?’: Singh grills Loblaw executive on food inflation'
‘How much profit is too much profit?’: Singh grills Loblaw executive on food inflation
RELATED: Singh grills Loblaw executive on food inflation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Brian Lilley, a political columnist for the Toronto Sun, has drawn loud criticism online following a tweet about NDP leader Jagmeet Singh‘s turban.

On Wednesday, a parliamentary committee, which included Singh, gathered to hear testimony from Loblaws CEO Galen Weston about soaring food inflation and insecurity in Canada.

Singh, alongside the committee, pressed Weston for answers about whether he and other top grocery executives from Metro and Empire Co., which runs the chains Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo, are price gouging.

Click to play video: 'Grocery CEOs grilled on food prices in Canada'
Grocery CEOs grilled on food prices in Canada

Read more: ‘Profits are profits’: As food prices soar, Liberal MP says Canada needs more competition

Story continues below advertisement

In turn, Lilley took to Twitter to press Singh, who is Sikh, about the colour of his yellow turban.

“Jagmeet looks like he wore his No Name turban today just to grill Galen Weston at committee,” Lilley wrote, referencing Loblaws’ iconic yellow generic brand. “I know he changes the colours for special days or occaision [sic] but didn’t expect to see No Name yellow today. Is it on purpose or a coincidence?”

Immediately after posting, there were calls for Lilley to remove the tweet, which as of this writing, has been viewed 2.7 million times.

Sarah Hoffman, deputy leader of the NDP, replied to Lilley and called his tweet “racist.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Is that on purpose or a coincidence?” she wrote, mocking Lilley’s original post.

Liberal MP and Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan responded to Lilley with a photo of himself wearing a black turban.

“Check out my No Name turban,” Sajjan wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Others simply insisted that Lilley should delete the tweet.

Read more: Canadians making fewer grocery store trips as food inflation continues to bite: report

As more backlash filled Lilley’s Twitter mentions, he responded to some of the critics.

Trending Now

“Wanna explain what is racist about this? I’ll guess you know zero Sikhs,” Lilley wrote. “How is noting the colour of his turban, which changes regularly, racist? White liberals should get to know some of the people they want to ‘protect.'”

Story continues below advertisement

In six separate tweets, Lilley insisted his post about Singh’s yellow turban was not racist or an attack on the Sikh community.

Global News reached out to Lilley for comment but did not receive an answer by publishing time.

Lilley’s tweet is not the first instance of Singh being questioned about his turban.

Read more: An asteroid could collide with Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046, NASA says

In 2019, while Singh was campaigning in Montreal, he was approached by a man who insisted he “cut off” his turban to “look like a Canadian.” Singh said the heckling was an example of the demeaning comments he and many others belonging to minority groups in Canada face “all the time.”

Singh said Canadians who get such comments should not feel they need to change who they are in order to “fit in, or to get ahead.”

Later in 2022, Singh was harassed by protesters in Peterborough, Ont., who insisted he was “not welcome” in the city. Singh described the incident as one the “most intense, threatening, insulting” experiences in his political career.

More on World
Jagmeet SinghGalen WestonBrian LilleyJagmeet Singh turbanBrian Lilley turbanBrian Lilley tweetBrian Lilley TwitterJagmeet Singh Brian LilleyJagmeet Singh Brian Lilley tweetJagmeet Singh yellow turban
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers