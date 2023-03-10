Ottawa starts consultations on foreign registry list amid China interference allegations

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has started consultations on the creation of a foreign agents registry amid allegations of Chinese interference in Canadian elections and society.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters in Ottawa on Friday that consultations are open now for communities, stakeholders and the general public until May 9.

Mendicino was tasked earlier in the week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to launch public consultations on setting up a new public registry for agents who work on behalf of foreign states, similar to ones established in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Mendicino will also establish “a counter-foreign interference coordinator” to oversee the work and recommendations coming from the various agencies and committees.

The Liberals have been under immense pressure to explain what it knew about foreign interference in the 2021 election after the Globe and Mail reported last month that intelligence sources said China attempted to interfere in that campaign to help the Liberals win another minority government.

That report came after months of revelations from Global News about allegations of Chinese interference in the 2019 election.

More to come.