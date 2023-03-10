2 teens charged after social media threats to Peel Region high schools

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Two teenagers are facing charges after online threats were made to two separate high schools in Peel Region.
Police said this week they would be increasing their presence around several high schools they say were named in shooting threats posted online on March 2.
Thursday morning, police were called to two of the schools that had been threatened, where investigators identified and arrested two suspects.
A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy have each been charged with one count of uttering threats.
Read more: Online threat received at another Mississauga high school, Peel District School Board says
Both were released with conditions and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on a future date.
Peel Regional Police say they are continue to investigate the threats posted on social media, and will have a visible presence on Friday at the named schools in Brampton, Ont. and Mississauga, Ont.
- Alberta boy, 5, killed in dog attack was in care of children’s services
- What are ‘pretendians’ and how are they causing ‘severe harm’ to Indigenous communities?
- BMO signs deal to acquire Air Miles loyalty rewards program
- ‘Profits are profits’: As food prices soar, Liberal MP says Canada needs more competition
Comments