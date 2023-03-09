Menu

Lifestyle

Unique orchestra performs in Kelowna, B.C. concert series

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 8:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna pocket orchestra prepares to shock audiences in concert series'
Kelowna pocket orchestra prepares to shock audiences in concert series
Kelowna pocket orchestra prepares to shock audiences in concert series
Hear symphony instruments like never before as the members of The Kitchen Sink Pocket Orchestra are ready to reveal the full range of their instruments to a Kelowna, B.C., audience.

The small orchestra is made up of four classically-trained musicians: Susan Aylard on violin, Lauris Davis on oboe, Karmen Doucette on bassoon and Meaghan Williams on the double bass.

“We are educated in classical tradition we are all orchestral players we all play with Okanagan Symphony Orchestra,” said Doucette.

“It’s really a combination of instruments you don’t hear together very often, so it’s really fun.”

Read more: Okanagan musicians pay tribute to fallen friends with benefit concert

The quartet is rehearsing ahead of their performance at The Metro Hub in Kelowna’s cultural district, one of the city’s newest venues that is playing host to a concert series that includes The Kitchen Sink Pocket Orchestra.

Doucette says that their choice of music may surprise audiences.

“We play everything from Mozart to Metallica, fiddle tunes to Ozzy Osbourne,” said Doucette. “[It’s] just a real range of everything that we like and we know there’s a little something for everyone.”

Read more: South Okanagan musician prepares for larger strage

The Metro Hub event coordinator, Graham Ord says that the venue was created to be an inclusive venue.

“Our hope for the venue is that people can rent it to do their own events and also we host our own as well so that way we have a real variety,” said Ord.

“The idea is to have this place as a real community place and pack it.”

The Kitchen Sink Pocket Orchestra takes the stage at Metro Hub on March 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and there are plenty of events at the Metro Hub waiting to be discovered.

The next concert in the series is Friday, May 26 and tickets are still available online. For more information about events at the Metro Hub visit www.metrohub.ca

