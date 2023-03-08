Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Music lover’s paradise’: Halifax to host 2024 JUNO Awards at Scotiabank Centre

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'National Music Centre to celebrate Nickelback ahead of JUNOs honour'
National Music Centre to celebrate Nickelback ahead of JUNOs honour
Hanna, Alberta’s Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at this weekend’s JUNO Awards, and to celebrate their achievement, the National Music Centre is sharing some iconic stories from the rock band. President and CEO Andrew Mosker joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss the exhibition which opens Thursday at Studio Bell.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The JUNOs are coming back to Nova Scotia next year for the first time since 2006.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced on Tuesday the JUNO Awards are set to be hosted in Halifax in March 2024.

Read more: Juno Awards in Edmonton to mark hip hop’s 50th anniversary with Kardinal Offishall

A four-day lineup of JUNO Week events will run from March 20 to 24, 2024, with the award show held the last day at the Scotiabank Centre.

“Canada’s east coast has long been the home of many incredible musicians,” said CEO of CARAS Allan Reid in a release.

“We can’t wait to put the JUNO spotlight back on the city’s diverse music scene and celebrate the nation’s best in true Maritime fashion.”

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and Premier Tim Houston said in the release they are thrilled to host the awards show.

Trending Now

“We are committed to ensure everyone from the musicians to industry professionals and fans leaves Halifax with a song in their heart,” Savage wrote.

Houston said: “Music and the arts are an integral part of our history as Nova Scotians – we love live music, and we know how to celebrate!”

Read more: 2023 Juno Awards nominations: The Weeknd leads the pack with 6

The chair of the Halifax JUNO committee Allegra Swanson said in the release the music scene in Halifax “has grown immensely” since 2006.

“Music is at the core of our identity as a region, dating back to our Mi’kmaw ancestors and over 50 historic Black communities across the province,” Swanson said.  “The depth of emerging talent in Halifax is vast and exciting.”

When the JUNOs were last in the city, iconic Canadian-American actress Pamela Anderson hosted the ceremony.

Since then, the awards have travelled coast-to-coast.

This year’s event is being hosted in Edmonton, AB, beginning on Thursday, and Nova Scotia-born Rich Aucoin is one of its presenters.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Juno AwardsScotiabank CentreCanadian music award2024 JunosHalifax 2024Halifax award showHalifax JUNO awardsjuno host
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers