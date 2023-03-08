‘Music lover’s paradise’: Halifax to host 2024 JUNO Awards at Scotiabank Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The JUNOs are coming back to Nova Scotia next year for the first time since 2006.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced on Tuesday the JUNO Awards are set to be hosted in Halifax in March 2024.

A four-day lineup of JUNO Week events will run from March 20 to 24, 2024, with the award show held the last day at the Scotiabank Centre.

“Canada’s east coast has long been the home of many incredible musicians,” said CEO of CARAS Allan Reid in a release.

“We can’t wait to put the JUNO spotlight back on the city’s diverse music scene and celebrate the nation’s best in true Maritime fashion.”

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and Premier Tim Houston said in the release they are thrilled to host the awards show.

“We are committed to ensure everyone from the musicians to industry professionals and fans leaves Halifax with a song in their heart,” Savage wrote.

Houston said: “Music and the arts are an integral part of our history as Nova Scotians – we love live music, and we know how to celebrate!”

The chair of the Halifax JUNO committee Allegra Swanson said in the release the music scene in Halifax “has grown immensely” since 2006.

“Music is at the core of our identity as a region, dating back to our Mi’kmaw ancestors and over 50 historic Black communities across the province,” Swanson said. “The depth of emerging talent in Halifax is vast and exciting.”

When the JUNOs were last in the city, iconic Canadian-American actress Pamela Anderson hosted the ceremony.

Since then, the awards have travelled coast-to-coast.

This year’s event is being hosted in Edmonton, AB, beginning on Thursday, and Nova Scotia-born Rich Aucoin is one of its presenters.