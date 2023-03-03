Menu

Entertainment

Juno Awards in Edmonton to mark hip hop’s 50th anniversary with Kardinal Offishall

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 9:59 am
Kardinal Offishall performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. View image in full screen
Kardinal Offishall performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canada’s role in 50 years of hip-hop history will get a spotlight at this year’s Juno Awards.

Organizers of the homegrown music celebration say they’ve booked Toronto rappers Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty as MCs to lead viewers through a tribute to the country’s place in the music genre.

The performance will include appearances by “Let’s Ride” rapper Choclair, “Let Your Backbone Slide” hitmaker Maestro Fresh Wes and 1990s hip-hop duo Dream Warriors, known for “My Definition of a Boombastic Jazz Style.”

Others set to appear include female hip-hop pioneers Michie Mee and DJ Mel Boogie as well as relative newcomer Tobi.

READ MORE: Tenille Townes, AP Dhillon added to list of performers for Juno Awards at Edmonton’s Rogers Place

The showcase of hip-hop history is written and produced by Kardinal and Joanne Gairy, the Toronto actress and hip-hop poet known as Jemeni.

The Juno Awards take place March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

Nine-time Juno winner Avril Lavigne, who’s up for five awards this year, will be among the presenters, alongside other new additions that include singers Lauren Spencer Smith, Jessie Reyez and Kim’s Convenience actor Andrew Phung.

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees Nickelback will be toasted on the show by Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid before the band performs a medley of their hits.

Hip HoprapKardinal OffishallEdmonton Juno AwardsHaviah MightyEdmonton Junos
© 2023 The Canadian Press

