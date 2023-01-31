2023 Juno Awards nominations: The Weeknd leads the pack with 6

Send this page to someone via email

The Weeknd is back atop the nominees at this year’s Juno Awards.

The Toronto-raised pop singer earned six nods across some of the main categories including single of the year for Sacrifice, album of the year with Dawn FM and artist of the year.

It’s a repeat performance for the hitmaker, born Abel Tesfaye, who most recently was the top Juno nominee two years ago.

Other big contenders at Canada’s biggest music awards show include Calgary’s Tate McRae who is tied with Napanee, Ont. native Avril Lavigne with five nominations.

Country siblings the Reklaws, rapper Nav and pop newcomers Preston Pablo and Rêve all have three nods apiece.

The Juno Awards broadcast from Edmonton on March 13.

On Monday, ahead of the nominations ceremony, Junos organizers revealed the rap album or EP of the year contenders. They include Vancouver’s Boslen, Halifax-based Classified, and three Toronto rappers, Jazz Cartier, Nav and Tobi.

Find a list of the nominees in the major categories, below.

TikTok Juno fan choice

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

MacKenzie Porter

Preston Pablo

Rêve

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Reklaws

The Weeknd

Tyler Shaw

Single of the year

Bite Me, Avril Lavigne

Flowers Need Rain, Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx

When You’re Gone, Shawn Mendes

She’s all I Wanna Be, Tate McRae

Sacrifice, The Weeknd

International album of the year

=, Ed Sheeran

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Montero, Lil Nas X

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift

Album of the year

Who Hurt You?, Ali Gatie

Love Sux, Avril Lavigne

Demons Protected By Angels, Nav

I Used to Think I Could Fly, Tate McRae

Dawn FM, The Weeknd

Artist of the year

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Michael Bublé

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Group of the year

Arcade Fire

Arkells

Billy Talent

Metric

The Reklaws

Breakthrough artist of the year

Dax

Devon Cole

Preston Pablo

RealestK

Rêve

Breakthrough group of the year

Banx & Ranx

Harm & Ease

Rare Americans

Tommy Lefroy

Wild Rivers

Songwriter of the year

Abel Tesfaye: Less Than Zero (co-songwriters Tomoko Yamaguch, Hamada Tetsuro, Daniel Lopatin, the Weeknd); “Out of Time” (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord); Sacrifice (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord).

Faouzia: Anybody Else (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Michelle Buzz, Sean Davidson); Puppet (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Johnny Goldstein, Sean Davidson); RIP, Love (co-songwriters Fran Hall, Jakke Erixson).

Tate McRae: Chaotic (co-songwriter Victoria Zaro); “Feel Like Shit” (co-songwriters Victoria Zaro, Jacob Hindlin, Russell J Chell); She’s all I Wanna Be (co-songwriter Greogry Kurstin).

Tenille Townes: The Last Time (co-songwriters Gordon Sampson, Benjamin Goldsmith); When you Need It (co-songwriter Stephen Wrabel); When’s it Gonna Happen (co-songwriters Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel).

Tobi: Before we Panic (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Eric Hagstrom, John Stephen Sudduth, Kevin Martin, Tony Martin, Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel); Flowers (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Daniele Luppi, Homer Steinweiss, Nick Movshon, Nicole Wray, Leon Michels, Paul Spring); Move (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Jessica Lee Hansell, Jon Bap, Robin Hannibal, Tavon Thompson, Tyler Demorest).

Country album of the year

Way Back, High Valley

Honkytonk Revival, Jade Eagleson

Bronco, Orville Peck

Masquerades, Tenille Townes

Good Ol’ Days, the Reklaws

Adult alternative album of the year

Born Losers, Altameda

The Garden, Basia Bulat

Being Somewhere, Dan Mangan

Colder Streams, the Sadies

How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars, The Weather Station

Alternative album of the year

Blue Rev, Alvvays

Duality, Luna Li

Sewn Back Together, Ombiigizi

The Unraveling of PupTheBand, Pup

Tongues, Tanya Tagaq

Pop album of the year

In the Meantime, Alessia Cara

Love Sux, Avril Lavigne

The Loneliest Time, Carly Rae Jepsen

I Used to Think I Could Fly, Tate McRae

Dawn FM, the Weeknd

Rock album of the year

Otherness, Alexisonfire

Crisis of Faith, Billy Talent

Get Rollin’, Nickelback

Outta Sight, the Sheepdogs

Explosions, Three Days Grace

Album francophone de l’année

Medium plaisir, Ariane Roy

Mercure en mai, Daniel Bélanger

Pictura de ipse: Musique directe, Hubert Lenoir

Crash, Les Louanges

Chiac Disco, Lisa LeBlanc

Rap album/EP of the year

Gonzo, Boslen

Retrospected (Acoustic), Classified

The Fleur Print Vol. 2, Jazz Cartier

Demons Protected By Angels, Nav

Shall I Continue?, Tobi

Dance recording of the year

Afterglow, Bob Moses and Kasablanca

Shinigami Eyes, Grimes

These Nights, Loud Luxury feat. Kiddo

Ctrl + Alt + Del, Rêve

Spiral, Rezz

Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year

Watin, Aysanabee

Zhawenim, Digging Roots

Code Red, Indian City

Beyond the Reservoir, Julian Taylor

The Crossing, Susan Aglukark

Music video of the year

Fraud by Emma Higgins (Jessie Reyez)

Unholy by Floria Sigismondi (Sam Smith and Kim Petras)

Have Mercy by Karena Evans (Chlöe)

Different Than Before by Mayumi Yoshida (Amanda Sum)

Remember me for Me by Sterling Larose (SonReal and Lily Moore)

For a complete list of all category nominations, please visit the Junos official site.