Canada

Ontario bans TikTok on government-owned devices

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2023 3:59 pm
Ban of TikTok app on federal government devices sparks debate on security
Ontario says it is banning the social media app TikTok on government-owned devices and on the personal devices of Progressive Conservative Party caucus members.

The move follows an announcement last week from the federal government that the app would be prohibited on government devices following a review by Canada’s chief information officer.

All of the provinces have since followed suit, with Ontario the last to announce its decision.

Ontario Treasury Board President Prabmeet Sarkaria says as part of the ban, government advertising campaigns will be removed from TikTok.

The Chinese government has a stake in TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, and Chinese laws allow the country to demand access to user data.

The company that owns TikTok maintains that it does not share data with China’s government and its data is not held in that country.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

