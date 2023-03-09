Menu

Canada

Fraser Valley bus union begins job action, halts most services Thursday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 2:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Fraser Valley transit disruptions'
Fraser Valley transit disruptions
WATCH: Bus service in the Fraser Valley is being suspended for three days as First Transit workers step up job action.
The union representing bus drivers in the Fraser Valley, CUPE Local 561, began its strike Thursday, halting most services.

“You want to have a driver out there who’s not tired, that’s doing their job, who’s happy to be there. Where right now, (drivers) are doing 14 hours of work for eight hours of pay, it is getting a bit much,” said Jane Gibbons, CUPE Local 561’s president.

“You want to have a better, healthier driver. That’s what we’re working on.”

Read more: Fraser Valley bus drivers to halt service Thursday, Friday, Saturday as strike presses on

Transit riders in the Fraser Valley will be affected in the Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Hope, and Agassiz-Harrison regions.

According to BC Transit, the handyDART service will remain at full capacity.

“The labour dispute is between our contractor, First Transit, & their unionized staff,” BC Transit said in a Tweet.

The job action is the latest escalation in an ongoing contract dispute and is expected to last until Saturday.

“While disruptions to the service aren’t ideal, and it’s affecting a lot of people we transport, and care about — we love our jobs, and the public supports us,” said Elizabeth Roux, a First Transit bus driver.

“We’ve had a lot of members understand why we’re doing what we need to do. It’s been really positive out there on the picket lines and our interactions with the public.”

The union has listed the reasons for the strike as low wages, poor working conditions and the lack of a pension.

Click to play video: 'Fraser Valley transit workers ramp up job action Monday'
Fraser Valley transit workers ramp up job action Monday

— with files from Global News’ Catherine Garrett

Fraser ValleyBC TransitBC strikeBC UnionFraser Valley transitCUPE 561 unionFraser Valley busesFraser Valley job action
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

