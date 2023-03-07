Fraser Valley bus drivers to halt service Thursday, Friday, Saturday as strike presses on

Send this page to someone via email

BC Transit workers in the Fraser Valley are once again ramping up job action, announcing a second round of service withdrawals this week as the strike continues.

Starting on Thursday and lasting through Saturday, unionized First Transit workers will be halting service in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Hope and Agassiz-Harrison as well as the Fraser Valley Express. HandyDart remains unaffected.

It’s the latest escalation in an ongoing contract dispute, after striking workers halted service for two days last week.

Transit operators picketed outside of Abbotsford City Hall and the BC Transit Operations Centre on Feb. 27 to up the pressure.

“We will go back to the (bargaining) table tomorrow morning if they book a date. They have decided March 14th is the soonest they will be available,” CUPE 561 president Jane Gibbons said at the time.

“We started with not collecting fares for the month of February. We had no response from the employer. So, we had to escalate.”

The union is arguing its members are paid up to 32 per cent less than workers in Metro Vancouver. They are also asking for a pension plan and improved working conditions across the board.

Workers have not had a contract since April 2020.

“BC Transit is closely monitoring the situation and sincerely apologizes to customers for the inconvenience caused by this matter. We understand the frustration felt by customers, and that the job action is difficult for everyone involved in the region,” said BC Transit in a notice issued Tuesday.

First Transit, the company contracted to operate services in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and the surrounding areas, said last week it was focused on continuing constructive negotiations, currently planned for mid-March.