Traffic

Bus service in the Fraser Valley halted as transit operators step up job action

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 4:16 pm
Fraser Valley transit workers ramp up job action Monday
The transit strike in the Fraser Valley is ramping up. Commuters are seeing bus service disruptions Monday as the union rallies to draw attention to the situation. Emily Lazatin has the latest.
The transit strike in the Fraser Valley is escalating this week, and commuters are seeing bus service disruptions as the union rallies for support.

Bus service in the Fraser Valley has been halted completely for Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, Mission and customers using the Fraser Valley Express on Monday and Tuesday. HandyDart is not affected.

Now, armed with signs reading ‘Fighting for fairness’ and ‘No pension no service,’ transit operators are rallying and picketing at Abbotsford City Hall and the BC Transit Operations Centre to up the pressure.

“We will go back to the (bargaining) table tomorrow morning if they book a date. They have decided March 14th is the soonest they will be available,” CUPE 561 president Jane Gibbons said.

“We started with not collecting fares for the month of February. We had no response from the employer. So, we had to escalate.”

Fraser Valley bus drivers to halt service Monday, Tuesday in contract dispute

The union is arguing its members are paid up to 32 per cent less than workers in Metro Vancouver. They are also asking for a pension plan and improved working conditions across the board.

“Everyone thinks we are just B.C. Transit workers and everyone sort of does the same thing. But the Fraser Region brings the community into the Lower Mainland. It’s a huge service that is being disrupted, but the employer doesn’t seem to think it’s a big deal,” said Gibbons.

“What happens next depends on the employer.”

Workers have not had a contract since April 2020.

First Transit, the company contracted to operate services in  Chilliwack, Abbotsford and the surrounding areas, said it was focused on continuing constructive negotiations, currently planned for mid-March.

Fraser Valley transit drivers serve 72-hour strike notice
Job ActionBC Transittransit strikeBus Strikebus operator job actionbus service fraser valleytransit strike fraser valley
