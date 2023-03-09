Air ambulance called for snowmobile collision in Algonquin Highlands: OPP

See more sharing options

Haliburton Highlands OPP are responding to a snowmobile collision on Thursday.

In a tweet issued at 1:18 p.m., OPP Central Region said the incident occurred at the intersection of McClintock Road and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club’s trail 65 in Algonquin Highlands, about 55 kilometres northwest of Haliburton.

No details were provided, however, Haliburton Highlands OPP, an Ornge air ambulance, and other emergency crews were en route to the scene.

Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution in the area.

More to come