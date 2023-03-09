Menu

Air ambulance called for snowmobile collision in Algonquin Highlands: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 2:22 pm
OPP say an Ornge air ambulance has been called to a snowmobile collision in Algonquin Highlands on March 8, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP say an Ornge air ambulance has been called to a snowmobile collision in Algonquin Highlands on March 8, 2023. Global News
Haliburton Highlands OPP are responding to a snowmobile collision on Thursday.

In a tweet issued at 1:18 p.m., OPP Central Region said the incident occurred at the intersection of McClintock Road and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club’s trail 65 in Algonquin Highlands, about 55 kilometres northwest of Haliburton.

Read more: 1 dead after snowmobile collision near North Bay, Ont.

No details were provided, however, Haliburton Highlands OPP, an Ornge air ambulance, and other emergency crews were en route to the scene.

Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution in the area.

More to come

