Crime

OPP investigate fatal snowmobile crashes in City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 6:08 pm
The skid of a snowmobile View image in full screen
OPP are investigating fatal snowmobile crashes in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County on the weekend. File / Global News
OPP are investigating fatal snowmobile crashes in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County over the weekend.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, just after midnight Monday, emergency crews responded to a single snowmobile crash into a dock on Four Mile Lake east of Coboconk.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the lone driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the 26-year-old man from Pickering, Ont., has not been released.

Haliburton Highlands

On Friday night around 10:40 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP officers responded to a report of a snowmobiling crashing into a tree on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) trail B103 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.

Police say the lone rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Monday, police said the victim was a 37-year-old man from Lancaster, NY. His name was not released.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

