Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after snowplow driver assaulted in Oshawa, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 12:14 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 32-year-old man has been charged after a snowplow driver was assaulted earlier this month, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on March 4, at around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the Wilson Road and Greenhill Avenue area after receiving a report of an altercation between a snowplow driver and a homeowner.

Read more: Police seek suspect after convenience store robbery in Oshawa, Ont

Officers said a pile of snow had blocked the man’s driveway after a snowstorm.

Trending Now

Police said the man became upset and allegedly assaulted the snowplow driver.

Officers said 32-year-old Scott Patton from Oshawa has been charged with assault.

According to police, he was released on an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeAssaultOshawaDurham PoliceDRPSOshawa crimeassault investigationSnowplow driversnowplow driver assaulted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers