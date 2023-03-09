Man charged after snowplow driver assaulted in Oshawa, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 32-year-old man has been charged after a snowplow driver was assaulted earlier this month, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on March 4, at around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the Wilson Road and Greenhill Avenue area after receiving a report of an altercation between a snowplow driver and a homeowner.

Officers said a pile of snow had blocked the man’s driveway after a snowstorm.

Police said the man became upset and allegedly assaulted the snowplow driver.

Officers said 32-year-old Scott Patton from Oshawa has been charged with assault.

According to police, he was released on an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.