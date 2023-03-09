Man charged after snowplow driver assaulted in Oshawa, police say

A 32-year-old man has been charged after a snowplow driver was assaulted earlier this month, police say.
Durham Regional Police said on March 4, at around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the Wilson Road and Greenhill Avenue area after receiving a report of an altercation between a snowplow driver and a homeowner.
Officers said a pile of snow had blocked the man’s driveway after a snowstorm.
Police said the man became upset and allegedly assaulted the snowplow driver.
Officers said 32-year-old Scott Patton from Oshawa has been charged with assault.
According to police, he was released on an undertaking.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
