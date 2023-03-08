Police seek suspect after convenience store robbery in Oshawa, Ont

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery at a convenience store in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on March 8 at around 1:50 a.m., officers were called to the Circle K on Wentworth Street West and Oxford Street for reports of a robbery.

Police said the suspet entered the store, allegedly armed with a knife, and demanded cash.

According to police, the suspect allegedly stole cash and fled eastbound on Wentworth Street.

Officers said the victim did not suffer any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

According to police, the area was searched, but the suspect was not located.

Police are now searching for a man with a slim to average build. He was seen wearing a blue winter jacket, grey pants, blue gloves and a black face mask.

He was also carrying a blue shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.