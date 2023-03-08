Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect after convenience store robbery in Oshawa, Ont

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 6:40 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery at a convenience store in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on March 8 at around 1:50 a.m., officers were called to the Circle K on Wentworth Street West and Oxford Street for reports of a robbery.

Police said the suspet entered the store, allegedly armed with a knife, and demanded cash.

Read more: Major crimes unit investigating after Oshawa fire deemed a homicide

According to police, the suspect allegedly stole cash and fled eastbound on Wentworth Street.

Officers said the victim did not suffer any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

According to police, the area was searched, but the suspect was not located.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now searching for a man with a slim to average build. He was seen wearing a blue winter jacket, grey pants, blue gloves and a black face mask.

Trending Now

He was also carrying a blue shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Durham Police investigating after fatal fire in Oshawa'
Durham Police investigating after fatal fire in Oshawa
CrimeRobberyDurham Regional PoliceDRPSOshawa crimeOshawa Robberyrobbery oshawaconvenience store robbery oshawaoshawa convenience store robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers