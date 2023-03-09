Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2023 12:00 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Losses in the base metals sector led Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.44 points at 20,330.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.22 points at 32,855.62. The S&P 500 index was up 6.73 points at 3,998.74, while the Nasdaq composite was up 49.22 points at 11,625.22.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite edges up Wednesday after interest rate hold, U.S. markets mixed

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.63 cents US compared with 72.54 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The April crude contract was up 39 cents at US$77.05 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.54 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was up US$11.60 at US$1,830.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.03 a pound.

More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock markets
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers