Economy

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2023 11:40 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Strength in the technology and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index rise more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 113.22 points at 20,388.76.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite down Tuesday on energy, metals and financials; U.S. markets slide

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 77.25 points at 32,779.21. The S&P 500 index was up 6.14 points at 3,992.51, while the Nasdaq composite was up 41.65 points at 11,571.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.54 cents US compared with 72.90 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude contract was down US$1.29 at US$76.29 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.57 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$5.80 at US$1,825.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up nine cents at US$4.06 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

