Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2023 11:46 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading, as losses in the base metal and financial sectors helped lead the Toronto market lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 174.14 points at 20,340.66.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite edges lower Monday on energy stock weakness; U.S. markets mixed

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 292.17 points at 33,139.27. The S&P 500 index was down 38.45 points at 4,009.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 93.78 points at 11,581.96.

Trending Now

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.85 cents US compared with 73.45 cents US on Monday.

The April crude contract was down US$1.66 at US$78.80 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was down US$31.00 at US$1,823.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 10 cents at US$3.99 a pound.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock markets
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers