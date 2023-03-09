Menu

Health

Nova Scotia government pledges $37 million for rural heath care institute

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2023 11:51 am
Here’s where Nova Scotia stands in its government’s health plan
In 2022, Nova Scotia introduced its Action For Health Plan which included the launch of a website in June to show how the province is tracking and measuring progress. Eight months after the launch of the website, and a year and a half into the provincial government's mandate, we check in to see where progress is being made -- and where it's not. Alicia Draus has the details. – Feb 27, 2023
The Nova Scotia government announced today plans to spend $37 million on a new research institute that will focus on improving the health of rural residents.

Premier Tim Houston made the announcement at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., where the institute will be based.

The province issued a statement saying the Institute for Innovation in Health will study chronic disease prevention and management, rehabilitation and aging in place.

Read more: Nova Scotia first to cut barriers to help more U.S. doctors practise in Canada

As well, Houston says the institute will offer training for health-care professionals and evaluate new ways of promoting wellness in rural communities.

The institute will also have a treatment centre that will expand access to primary care and mental health services.

On Tuesday, Houston announced a $59-million plan to create a new medical school at Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., and on Wednesday his government pledged $25 million toward new health data analytics and administration programs at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax.

SMU creating new health data training program

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.

