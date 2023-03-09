Northeast Calgary shooting believed to be motivated by road rage: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Wednesday evening shooting in the city’s northeast is believed to be motivated by road rage, the Calgary Police Service said.

Officers said the incident happened between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 16 Avenue Northeast by the Barlow Trail turnoff.

Police said multiple shots were fired and bullet casings were found at the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries and it doesn’t seem like they knew the suspect at the time, a CPS spokesperson told Global News.

The suspect drove a black SUV, officers said, and anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact CPS at 403-266-1234.