Crime

Northeast Calgary shooting believed to be motivated by road rage: police

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 9, 2023 11:36 am
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A Wednesday evening shooting in the city’s northeast is believed to be motivated by road rage, the Calgary Police Service said.

Officers said the incident happened between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 16 Avenue Northeast by the Barlow Trail turnoff.

Read more: ‘The world was robbed of an angel’ — Friends of innocent road rage victim still in shock

Police said multiple shots were fired and bullet casings were found at the scene.

Trending Now

The victim suffered minor injuries and it doesn’t seem like they knew the suspect at the time, a CPS spokesperson told Global News.

The suspect drove a black SUV, officers said, and anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact CPS at 403-266-1234.

