Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Youth in hospital after being struck by ION train in Kitchener: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 10:57 am
An ION LRT vehicle View image in full screen
An ION LRT vehicle stops at Kitchener City Hall station. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A youth is clinging to life after being struck by an ION LRT train in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to an area on Charles Street East at Cameron Street North just outside Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute on Wednesday.

Investigators say around 2:35 p.m., a pedestrian was attempting to cross Charles and was struck by an eastbound train.

They say the impact of the collision resulted in the pedestrian being pinned underneath the train.

Emergency crews worked to safely extract the pedestrian.

Read more: 82-year-old Kitchener woman charged in connection with ION LRT train crash in Midtown

Investigators say the victim was taken to a Hamilton hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The section of road was closed for several hours and reopened at around 6:30 p.m. Full service also resumed on the ION train.

Members of the Waterloo police traffic unit are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

More on Canada
CollisionKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PolicePedestrianKitchener trafficION trainLRT train
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers