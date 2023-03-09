Youth in hospital after being struck by ION train in Kitchener: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A youth is clinging to life after being struck by an ION LRT train in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to an area on Charles Street East at Cameron Street North just outside Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute on Wednesday.

Investigators say around 2:35 p.m., a pedestrian was attempting to cross Charles and was struck by an eastbound train.

They say the impact of the collision resulted in the pedestrian being pinned underneath the train.

Emergency crews worked to safely extract the pedestrian.

Investigators say the victim was taken to a Hamilton hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The section of road was closed for several hours and reopened at around 6:30 p.m. Full service also resumed on the ION train.

Members of the Waterloo police traffic unit are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.